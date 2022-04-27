Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 7,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 766,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 297,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after acquiring an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 24,024 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

