Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

