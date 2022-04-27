Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $21,400,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $213,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.