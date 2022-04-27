Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $50.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

