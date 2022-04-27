Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 796.0% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sentage stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,197. Sentage has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

