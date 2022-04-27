Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

