Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

