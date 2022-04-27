Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
