Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON SENX opened at GBX 1.84 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of £20.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £8,040 ($10,247.26).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

