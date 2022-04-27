ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 47,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 532,419 shares of company stock valued at $637,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

