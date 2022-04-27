Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 301,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

