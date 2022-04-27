Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 917.5% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sharing Economy International stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05. Sharing Economy International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)
