Shearwater Group’s (SWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.84) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 171.43% from the company’s previous close.
Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Shearwater Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.93). The firm has a market cap of £33.35 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.18.
