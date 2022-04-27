Shearwater Group’s (SWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.84) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 171.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Shearwater Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.93). The firm has a market cap of £33.35 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.18.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

Shearwater Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.