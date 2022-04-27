Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,450 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,450 ($31.23) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($32.51) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($32.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,633 ($33.56).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,134.62 ($27.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £161.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,049.53. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,259.50 ($28.80).

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.00), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($4,940,096.86).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

