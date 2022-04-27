Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,450 by UBS Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,450 ($31.23) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($30.27) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($32.76) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.24) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,633 ($33.56).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,134.62 ($27.21) on Wednesday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,259.50 ($28.80). The firm has a market cap of £161.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,049.53.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.00), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($4,940,096.86).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

