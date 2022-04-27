Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.05.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $271.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.60 and its 200 day moving average is $294.91.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

