Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.04. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,799 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 1,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,288. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $103.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

