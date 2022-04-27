Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RTN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116 ($1.48).

LON:RTN opened at GBX 62.25 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.21 million and a P/E ratio of -11.74. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($98,139.18).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

