Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.48) target price on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded WPP to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($18.80) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.76) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.11) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.10) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,259.80 ($16.06).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 986.80 ($12.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.69. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.32), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,411,122.93). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($11.76), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($563,046.47).

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

