Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Grows By 790.0%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 790.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 211,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

About American Cannabis (Get Rating)

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.