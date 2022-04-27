Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Grows By 790.0%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 790.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 211,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.25.
About American Cannabis (Get Rating)
