Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Grows By 3,025.6%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 3,025.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,959,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437,561. American Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

American Green Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

