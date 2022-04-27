Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Grows By 3,025.6%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 3,025.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,959,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437,561. American Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
American Green Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Green (ERBB)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.