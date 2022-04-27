Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Grows By 950.0%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMLM remained flat at $$0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

