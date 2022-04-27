Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Grows By 950.0%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMLM remained flat at $$0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
