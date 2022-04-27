Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Increases By 650.0%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 492,234 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 35,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,085. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.98%.

