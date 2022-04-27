Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Grows By 33,266.7%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 33,266.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AITX stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,784,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,245,869. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
