Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Grows By 33,266.7%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 33,266.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AITX stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,784,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,245,869. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

