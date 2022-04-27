Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Increases By 28,700.0%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 28,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock remained flat at $$7.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.10) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.45) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue downgraded Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

