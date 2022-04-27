Short Interest in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Decreases By 95.5%

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAQ. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Spade Acquisition by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,398 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Spade Acquisition by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 186,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSAQ remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 59,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Black Spade Acquisition has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

