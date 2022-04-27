Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Expands By 835.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 835.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

