Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Rises By 1,225.3%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 1,225.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CCD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 1,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $33.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.