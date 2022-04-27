Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 545.0%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 545.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

