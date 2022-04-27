Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Decreases By 82.3%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EVF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

