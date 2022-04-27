Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Rises By 550.0%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -2.32. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

