Short Interest in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Decreases By 89.1%

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the March 31st total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. 8,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,590. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
