Short Interest in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Decreases By 89.1%

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the March 31st total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. 8,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,590. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 374,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 233,107 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

