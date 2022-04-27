Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Decreases By 85.9%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the March 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FTCS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. 9,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,142. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
