Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Decreases By 85.9%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the March 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTCS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. 9,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,142. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

