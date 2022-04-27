Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Drops By 98.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.