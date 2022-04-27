Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Decreases By 90.9%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $63.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
