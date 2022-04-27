Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Decreases By 90.9%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $63.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

