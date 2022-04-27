Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Increases By 1,550.0%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $743,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 374.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 139,231 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

