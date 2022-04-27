Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Decreases By 90.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,615. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $19.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 67.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000.

