Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Decreases By 90.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,615. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $19.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.