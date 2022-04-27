Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Expands By 2,140.0%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 2,140.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 84,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,682. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile (Get Rating)
