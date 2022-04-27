Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Expands By 2,140.0%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 2,140.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 84,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,682. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

