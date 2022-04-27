Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Expands By 1,183.3%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,183.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Geodrill stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.45.
