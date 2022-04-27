Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Decreases By 90.5%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the March 31st total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,817. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

