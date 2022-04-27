Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Rises By 4,800.0%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,593,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGII stock traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 6,518,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,990. Green Globe International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.17.

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; and flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers, as well as manufactures private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

