Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Rises By 4,800.0%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,593,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GGII stock traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 6,518,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,990. Green Globe International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.17.
About Green Globe International (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Globe International (GGII)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.