Short Interest in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Increases By 26,275.0%

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 26,275.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Hawks Acquisition by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $19,186,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,845,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,964,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawks Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HWKZ remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Hawks Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.