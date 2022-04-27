Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Expands By 752.6%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 752.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PCF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,081,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

