Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Rises By 15,730.6%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,500 shares, an increase of 15,730.6% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

