Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Rises By 15,730.6%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,500 shares, an increase of 15,730.6% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
