Short Interest in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Declines By 90.8%

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the March 31st total of 429,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HBP remained flat at $$10.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Huttig Building Products has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 66.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 145,609 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 200,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

