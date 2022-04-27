Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Grows By 932.9%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, an increase of 932.9% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 148.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,348. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $20.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IMAC ( NASDAQ:IMAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

