Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Rises By 2,600.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.