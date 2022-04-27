Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Rises By 447.1%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 447.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,027. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

