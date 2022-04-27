Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Declines By 81.3%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.79. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $70.14.

