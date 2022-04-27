Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Increases By 40,250.0%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 40,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38.
