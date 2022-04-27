Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Increases By 40,250.0%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 40,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

