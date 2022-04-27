Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Expands By 11,896.0%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,674,100 shares, a growth of 11,896.0% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.6 days.

IQE stock remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQEPF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 42 ($0.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

